Geneva Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,509 Shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B)

Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 269,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $10,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Barnes Group by 49.1% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 13,570 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 13.0% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 245,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,920,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Barnes Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 548,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jade Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barnes Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $606,000. 90.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barnes Group Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of B stock opened at $46.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -60.58, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.35. Barnes Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.93 and a 52-week high of $47.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Barnes Group from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.50 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Barnes Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

