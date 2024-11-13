Geneva Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 61.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,104,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 420,078 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vericel were worth $46,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 4,126.7% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 319.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vericel by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vericel by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $724,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,142,373.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Vericel news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $724,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 220,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,142,373.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total transaction of $241,252.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $454,960. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,764. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Vericel in a research report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vericel from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Stephens upped their price target on Vericel from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Vericel in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.71.

Shares of NASDAQ VCEL opened at $55.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.49. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $32.31 and a twelve month high of $57.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 931.50 and a beta of 1.66.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Vericel had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 1.48%. The business had revenue of $57.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.32 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

