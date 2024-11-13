Geneva Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,374 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,384 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $20,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 819 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.66, for a total transaction of $425,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,928,186.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.66, for a total value of $425,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,928,186.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.91, for a total value of $2,659,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,278,485.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,347 shares of company stock valued at $7,734,616. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $297.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $241.29 and a 52 week high of $328.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $282.30. The company has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.15, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.02.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 23.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.00.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

