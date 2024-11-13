Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $25.27 Million Stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $25,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 433.3% in the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 32 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3,400.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $9,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,228,300. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.36, for a total value of $2,270,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,754,928.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total transaction of $9,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,714 shares in the company, valued at $28,228,300. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,759 shares of company stock worth $34,985,340 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $644.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a PE ratio of 72.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.15. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $500.54 and a 12-month high of $959.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $871.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $830.09.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company had revenue of $620.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 56.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $994.00 target price (up from $918.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $916.73.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Featured Stories

