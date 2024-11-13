Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $36.06 Million Position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 226,866 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 6,479 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $36,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,754 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 15.9% in the third quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified LLC raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $161.25 on Wednesday. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $166.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.22. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.00, for a total value of $254,592.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,576,960. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays raised Keysight Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $158.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.89.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

