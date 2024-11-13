Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $86.17 Million Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 443,787 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. SPS Commerce makes up approximately 1.4% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $86,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 2,099.1% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 96,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,211,000 after purchasing an additional 92,381 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 662.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 90,694 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,065,000 after acquiring an additional 78,805 shares during the last quarter. F M Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,869,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,876,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,347,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $803,798,000 after purchasing an additional 58,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Northland Securities cut shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Northland Capmk lowered SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on SPS Commerce from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.63.

SPS Commerce Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SPSC opened at $186.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $187.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.38. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.36 and a beta of 0.84. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.58 and a 12 month high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $163.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.30 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.83%. The business’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SPS Commerce news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 6,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total value of $1,160,509.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,446 shares in the company, valued at $9,238,941.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.