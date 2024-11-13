Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 37,664 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Geneva Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 63.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,664 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 10,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.7% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $131.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.20. The stock has a market cap of $16.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $90.89 and a twelve month high of $132.27.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

