Genuine Parts (GPC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Genuine Parts (NYSE: GPC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/11/2024 – Genuine Parts was upgraded by analysts at Redburn Atlantic to a “hold” rating.

10/23/2024 – Genuine Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $162.00 to $138.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Genuine Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $145.00 to $120.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Genuine Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $145.00 to $125.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/23/2024 – Genuine Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $164.00 to $129.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Genuine Parts had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $135.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Genuine Parts had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $155.00 to $160.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

10/16/2024 – Genuine Parts had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $162.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/16/2024 – Genuine Parts was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/4/2024 – Genuine Parts was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE GPC traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,437,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,953. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $112.74 and a 1-year high of $164.45. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.64 and a 200-day moving average of $139.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.54). Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.49 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genuine Parts

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.48%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 72.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 215,644 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,121,000 after purchasing an additional 90,731 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth about $99,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.6% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 29,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,102,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.8% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 47,141 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

