GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Posts Earnings Results

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.38, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $2.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.80) earnings per share.

GeoVax Labs Trading Down 14.2 %

NASDAQ:GOVX traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.79. 2,594,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,330. GeoVax Labs has a 1-year low of $1.09 and a 1-year high of $11.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm began coverage on GeoVax Labs in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Noble Financial boosted their price target on shares of GeoVax Labs from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of GeoVax Labs in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised shares of GeoVax Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

About GeoVax Labs

GeoVax Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and solid tumor cancers using modified vaccinia ankara virus-like particle vaccine platform. It is developing various preventive vaccines against (COVID-19), human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); Zika virus; malaria; and hemorrhagic fever viruses, such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa, as well as therapeutic vaccines for HIV, chronic Hepatitis B infections, and solid tumor cancers.

Read More

