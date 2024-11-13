Ghe LLC Buys 69 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Ghe LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,689 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Ghe LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $137.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.62.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of EXPE stock traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, hitting $182.80. 57,768 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $190.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.10. The firm has a market cap of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at $11,379,487.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total transaction of $1,568,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 188,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,570,779.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,019 shares of company stock valued at $6,958,891 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Featured Articles

