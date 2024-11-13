Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $14.02 Million Stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 216,564 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF makes up about 11.4% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $14,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the first quarter worth about $98,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 11,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $60.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.87. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $53.37 and a 52-week high of $65.52. The company has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.