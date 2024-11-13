Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Saturday, February 1st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $24.45. 1,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,321. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $25.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.38.

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

