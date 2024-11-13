Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Declares $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 13th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3125 per share on Saturday, February 1st. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th.
Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Stock Down 0.4 %
Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $24.45. 1,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,321. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a twelve month low of $23.25 and a twelve month high of $25.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.38.
Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- The Risks of Owning Bonds
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.