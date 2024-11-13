Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN) Short Interest Up 130.8% in October

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:GAINN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a growth of 130.8% from the October 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Price Performance

GAINN traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $24.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,321. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.38. Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $25.28.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.11%.

Gladstone Investment Co. 5.00% Notes Due 2026 Company Profile

gladstone investment corporation (nasdaq: gain), a business development company (“bdc”), is a private equity fund focused on acquiring mature, lower middle market companies with attractive fundamentals and strong management teams. as a publicly-traded bdc, gain provides both equity and debt capital, which greatly increases certainty and speed of closing as well as provides gain’s shareholders with both current yield in the form of monthly dividends and potential capital gains upside.

