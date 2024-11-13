Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR) Short Interest Up 221.4% in October

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, an increase of 221.4% from the October 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 119.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 66,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after buying an additional 36,159 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 17.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 42,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 6,112 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 28,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SNSR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.49. 5,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,203. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day moving average is $35.20. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $38.54. The company has a market cap of $240.62 million, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.24.

About Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

