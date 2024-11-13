Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG) Insider Diego Martin Pestana Buys 320,000 Shares

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Free Report) insider Diego Martin Pestana bought 320,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$16,000.00.

Diego Martin Pestana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 6th, Diego Martin Pestana bought 1,115,000 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.05 per share, with a total value of C$55,750.00.

On Monday, October 28th, Diego Martin Pestana purchased 2,500,000 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.04 per share, with a total value of C$100,000.00.

Golden Arrow Resources Stock Performance

Shares of CVE:GRG opened at C$0.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.13. Golden Arrow Resources Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.04 and a 52 week high of C$0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.

Golden Arrow Resources Company Profile

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development resource properties in South America. The company explores for iron, copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned San Pietro Fe-Cu-Au-Co Project covering an area of 18,448 Ha located in Chile.

