Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Board of Directors Initiates Share Repurchase Program

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 13th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the conglomerate to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Griffon Stock Up 18.2 %

Shares of GFF stock traded up $12.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.51. 1,814,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,144. Griffon has a one year low of $44.03 and a one year high of $80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.60.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GFF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Griffon from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Griffon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Griffon in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GFF

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin F. Sullivan sold 12,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $809,055.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,275,350. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ronald J. Kramer sold 241,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total value of $18,216,389.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,860,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,207,211.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin F. Sullivan sold 12,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $809,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,275,350. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 578,082 shares of company stock worth $40,777,353 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

(Get Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.