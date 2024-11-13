GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $1.63 Million Holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Free Report) by 138.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 154,451 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 89,684 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,413,673 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,870,000 after purchasing an additional 48,760 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.0% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,996,138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,526,000 after purchasing an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.9% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,253,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after purchasing an additional 35,077 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 36.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 420,055 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 112,160 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 0.3% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 347,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lasse Petterson sold 53,771 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $487,165.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 987,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,949,087.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Lasse Petterson sold 53,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total transaction of $487,165.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 987,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,949,087.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen M. Shanahan sold 23,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $293,495.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,675 shares in the company, valued at $854,735.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,228 shares of company stock worth $1,468,243. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GLDD shares. StockNews.com cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Noble Financial upped their price target on Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.65. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.12 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $191.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.80 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 7.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

