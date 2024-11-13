GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Stock Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

GSA Capital Partners LLP lowered its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI) by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,547 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 5.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth $610,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth $224,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 1.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $169.51 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $168.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $167.03. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52-week low of $130.23 and a 52-week high of $176.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.73.

Thomson Reuters Increases Dividend

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Free Report ) (TSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 32.12% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRI. StockNews.com cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $163.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Thomson Reuters from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.33.

Get Our Latest Report on TRI

Thomson Reuters Profile

(Free Report)

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Free Report) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.