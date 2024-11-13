Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund (NYSE:GUG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1188 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

GUG stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.96. 75,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,057. Guggenheim Active Allocation Fund has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $16.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.50.

