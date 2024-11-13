Hamel Associates Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Hamel Associates Inc. cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 80.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 46,320 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 6.7% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 85,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $325,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.2% during the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 41,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.6% during the first quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 85,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,741,000 after purchasing an additional 25,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $130.17 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $163.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.17 and its 200-day moving average is $134.88. The company has a market capitalization of $111.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.52.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UPS

About United Parcel Service

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.