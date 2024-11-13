Hamel Associates Inc. Takes Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Hamel Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 54,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,017,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in General Mills by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its position in General Mills by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIS opened at $64.26 on Wednesday. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $75.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 26.85% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

In other news, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $173,514.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,700,411.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 9,647 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $717,640.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,664 shares in the company, valued at $9,571,314.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Pankaj Mn Sharma sold 2,325 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $173,514.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,700,411.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,555 shares of company stock valued at $4,657,676. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on General Mills from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on General Mills from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on General Mills from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

