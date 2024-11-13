Harbour Investments Inc. Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,872 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the quarter. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF were worth $4,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVOO. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 12,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 12,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVOO opened at $111.44 on Wednesday. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $82.03 and a 1-year high of $113.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

