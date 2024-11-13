Hartline Investment Corp Has $1.73 Million Stock Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Hartline Investment Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 72.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,891 shares during the quarter. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike by 593.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,172,858.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at $329,172,858.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,143,350 over the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRWD opened at $343.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.20 billion, a PE ratio of 497.83, a P/E/G ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $292.46 and its 200-day moving average is $309.39. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $197.17 and a 12 month high of $398.33.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $334.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. HSBC upgraded CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $302.00 to $339.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.74.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

