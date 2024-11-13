Hartline Investment Corp Has $5.12 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Hartline Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 382.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 137,515 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,026 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 0.6% of Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $5,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 87,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 48,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $5,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 372,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,922,080. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 160,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $5,120,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 372,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,922,080. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 11,373 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $366,779.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 600,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,370,414.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,399,238 shares of company stock worth $1,041,851,557 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $59.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $134.08 billion, a PE ratio of 299.36 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $62.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.25.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLTR. Northland Securities upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

