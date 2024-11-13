Hartline Investment Corp Trims Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Hartline Investment Corp lowered its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,820 shares during the period. Marriott International accounts for approximately 2.0% of Hartline Investment Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hartline Investment Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $15,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Marriott International by 1.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,616,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,750,000 after acquiring an additional 192,652 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,296,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,836,000 after purchasing an additional 149,378 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 11.6% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 719,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,896,000 after buying an additional 74,832 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Marriott International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,355,000 after buying an additional 33,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in Marriott International by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 613,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,255,000 after acquiring an additional 12,499 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Price Performance

Marriott International stock opened at $286.02 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $196.24 and a one year high of $287.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.37 and its 200 day moving average is $240.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.58.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 177.91% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $240.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $295.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MAR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total transaction of $137,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,372,384.14. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.48, for a total transaction of $253,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,550,776.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.49, for a total value of $137,245.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,372,384.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.