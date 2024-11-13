Hassell Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Hassell Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,330 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,956 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Hassell Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $10,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,822,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,317,000 after buying an additional 262,044 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,233,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,167,000 after purchasing an additional 155,933 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,618,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,718,000 after purchasing an additional 166,521 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,379,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,973,000 after purchasing an additional 175,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,543,000 after purchasing an additional 84,454 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:DFEM opened at $26.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $28.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.96.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

