Haverford Trust Co Acquires 2,608 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Haverford Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,305 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $51,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $444,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ledyard National Bank purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $313,779.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,875.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.95, for a total value of $497,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,437 shares in the company, valued at $8,535,970.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ann C. Chaplin sold 1,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $313,779.06. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,875.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,709,186. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM stock opened at $163.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.79. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $122.63 and a 1-year high of $230.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.39 and its 200 day moving average is $182.46.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp cut shares of QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.