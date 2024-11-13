Haverford Trust Co Buys 274 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $45,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Home Depot during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD opened at $403.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.15. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $287.24 and a 52-week high of $421.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.46 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $396.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.25.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 733.61% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

Several research analysts have commented on HD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa America upgraded Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Home Depot from $387.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.74.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

