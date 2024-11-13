Haverford Trust Co Has $232.26 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Haverford Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,295,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,283 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Haverford Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $232,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 389.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 136.8% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $234,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 81,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,411,000 after buying an additional 29,694 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

QUAL stock opened at $184.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.61. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $48.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

