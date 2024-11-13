Haverford Trust Co Purchases 15,549 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Haverford Trust Co raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,521,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,549 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 1.5% of Haverford Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $157,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 531.3% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 505 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Kopp Family Office LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Kopp Family Office LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $65.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $62.21 and its 200-day moving average is $60.43. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.75.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.