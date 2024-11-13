Haverford Trust Co Purchases 520 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Haverford Trust Co increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $17,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 9,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slocum Gordon & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $183.32 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.40 and a 1 year high of $193.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.39 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.61%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total value of $3,772,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,126,319.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.66, for a total transaction of $3,772,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,159,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,126,319.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total transaction of $109,420.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,017 shares in the company, valued at $5,136,807.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,752 shares of company stock valued at $40,156,829 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.56.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

