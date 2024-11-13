Haverford Trust Co Sells 2,051 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Haverford Trust Co cut its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,858 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,051 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 265.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 128 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Trading Down 1.3 %

Union Pacific stock opened at $238.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $208.14 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $243.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.33% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $254.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.30.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

