Hawkins, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKNGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

Hawkins has increased its dividend by an average of 10.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Hawkins has a dividend payout ratio of 16.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hawkins to earn $4.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.9%.

HWKN stock opened at $126.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.71 and a 200-day moving average of $106.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Hawkins has a 12 month low of $54.44 and a 12 month high of $135.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.77.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKNGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). Hawkins had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $247.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.59 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hawkins will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Hawkins in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

