HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA)

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 123.88% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HUMA. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Friday, October 18th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $6.00 target price on shares of Humacyte and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of Humacyte stock opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.72 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.47. Humacyte has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $9.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 5.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Humacyte will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Humacyte news, Director Kathleen Sebelius sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $27,982.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,276 shares in the company, valued at $217,490.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Kathleen Sebelius sold 5,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total transaction of $27,982.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,490.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 252,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $1,695,455.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,306,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,896,373.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,084,153 shares of company stock worth $6,869,996 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Humacyte in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Humacyte in the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

