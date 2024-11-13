HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 438,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $178,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 112.5% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the second quarter worth $27,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,438,494.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $350.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71. The company has a market capitalization of $88.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $229.28 and a 52-week high of $417.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $388.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Leerink Partners upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.00.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

