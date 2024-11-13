HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.

HCI Group has a dividend payout ratio of 12.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HCI Group to earn $12.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.

NYSE HCI opened at $115.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.37. HCI Group has a 12 month low of $74.62 and a 12 month high of $124.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HCI. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HCI Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $119.00) on shares of HCI Group in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on HCI Group from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

