HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 28th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th.
HCI Group has a dividend payout ratio of 12.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect HCI Group to earn $12.86 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.4%.
HCI Group Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE HCI opened at $115.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.37. HCI Group has a 12 month low of $74.62 and a 12 month high of $124.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Report on HCI Group
HCI Group Company Profile
HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HCI Group
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Is Bitcoin’s Trump Card a Boom or Bust?
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Cloudflare Is a Solid Buy for 2025
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Top 3 Hotel Stocks to Watch: A Buy, Hold, and Trade Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for HCI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.