Head to Head Analysis: Xylo Technologies (NASDAQ:XYLO) & QXO (NASDAQ:QXO)

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Xylo Technologies and QXO”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Xylo Technologies $57.64 million 0.04 -$16.02 million N/A N/A QXO $54.52 million 119.48 -$1.07 million ($12.31) -1.29

QXO has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Xylo Technologies.

Get Xylo Technologies alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Xylo Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.7% of QXO shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Xylo Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 51.3% of QXO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Xylo Technologies has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QXO has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Xylo Technologies and QXO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Xylo Technologies N/A N/A N/A QXO -3.75% 0.51% 0.24%

Summary

QXO beats Xylo Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Xylo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Xylo Technologies Ltd, a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Israel, and internationally. The company operates through Corporate, E-commerce, Online Advertising & Internet Traffic Routing, Online Event Management, and Others segments. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities. In addition, it provides digital advertising platform; and operates online stores for the sale of various consumer products on the Amazon online marketplace, as well as an online event management and ticketing platform. Further, the company develops wireless vehicle battery charging technologies and modular electronic vehicles. The company was formerly known as Medigus Ltd. and changed its name to Xylo Technologies Ltd in April 2024. Xylo Technologies Ltd was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

About QXO

(Get Free Report)

QXO, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in North America. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional, specialized programming, training, and technical support services. In addition, the company provides information technology managed services, such as cybersecurity, application hosting, disaster recovery, business continuity, cloud, and other services; and data back-up, network maintenance, and upgrade services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the manufacturing, distribution, and service industries. QXO, Inc. is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Xylo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.