Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Price Target Raised to $11.00 at Barclays

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.36% from the stock’s previous close.

HTLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Get Heartland Express alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTLD

Heartland Express Stock Performance

HTLD stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.41. 203,646 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,880. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.84. The firm has a market cap of $974.19 million, a P/E ratio of -43.00 and a beta of 0.71. Heartland Express has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $259.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.35 million. Heartland Express had a negative return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Heartland Express will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 35,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.97 per share, for a total transaction of $430,441.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,311,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,703,598.61. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Heartland Express news, CEO Michael J. Gerdin acquired 63,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $690,660.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,259,792 shares in the company, valued at $13,794,722.40. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Gerdin bought 35,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.97 per share, with a total value of $430,441.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,311,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,703,598.61. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 154,244 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,464 in the last three months. 39.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heartland Express

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HTLD. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express during the second quarter worth about $5,584,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,702,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Heartland Express by 243.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 241,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 171,319 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 14.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 666,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,960,000 after buying an additional 84,739 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Heartland Express by 82.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 142,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 64,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.45% of the company’s stock.

Heartland Express Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium, and long-haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers; cross-border freight and other transportation services; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.