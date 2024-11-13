Hennessy Advisors, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.

Hennessy Advisors Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of HNNA opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. Hennessy Advisors has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $80.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 17.39, a current ratio of 17.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63.

About Hennessy Advisors

Hennessy Advisors, Inc is an employee owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

