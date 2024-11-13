Hennessy Advisors, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:HNNA)

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.138 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th.
Hennessy Advisors Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of HNNA opened at $10.47 on Wednesday. Hennessy Advisors has a twelve month low of $6.33 and a twelve month high of $11.99. The stock has a market cap of $80.41 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 17.39, a current ratio of 17.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.63.
About Hennessy Advisors
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hennessy Advisors
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- Is Palantir’s AI Edge Enough to Justify Its Price?
Receive News & Ratings for Hennessy Advisors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hennessy Advisors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.