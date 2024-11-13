Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Short Interest Up 247.6% in October

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, an increase of 247.6% from the October 15th total of 18,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.65. 47,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,101. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $4.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89.

Get Hepion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Hepion Pharmaceuticals

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HEPA Free Report ) by 32.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 516,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 9.43% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It develops Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as preclinical studies of Rencofilstat shows reduction in liver fibrosis, liver inflammation, liver tumor burden, and titers of HBV, HCV, HDV, and HIV-1, and has demonstrated antiviral activities for hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.