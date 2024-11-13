Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) Short Interest Up 247.6% in October

Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 65,700 shares, an increase of 247.6% from the October 15th total of 18,900 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Hepion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Hepion Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.65. 47,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,101. Hepion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $4.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89.
Hepion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:HEPA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Hepion Pharmaceuticals
About Hepion Pharmaceuticals
Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug therapy treatment for chronic liver diseases in the United States. It develops Rencofilstat, a cyclophilin inhibitor that has completed Phase 2a clinical trials to target multiple pathologic pathways involved in the progression of liver disease; and is in phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), as well as preclinical studies of Rencofilstat shows reduction in liver fibrosis, liver inflammation, liver tumor burden, and titers of HBV, HCV, HDV, and HIV-1, and has demonstrated antiviral activities for hepatitis B, C, and D viruses through several mechanisms.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Hepion Pharmaceuticals
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- What is a support level?
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.