Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Stake Lifted by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the first quarter valued at $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Herc by 650.0% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Herc by 27.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Herc by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Herc by 369.9% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Herc alerts:

Herc Price Performance

Shares of HRI stock opened at $224.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.76 and a 12 month high of $246.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $172.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.31.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.48 by ($0.13). Herc had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 26.35%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Herc from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Herc from $178.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Herc from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRI

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $1,467,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,016.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Herc news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $1,467,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,609,016.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total value of $810,260.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,424.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,880 shares of company stock worth $3,342,960. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Herc

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.