Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.54.

Several brokerages have commented on HXL. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Hexcel from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Hexcel from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Hexcel from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 10th.

HXL stock opened at $61.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.12 and a 200-day moving average of $64.02. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.30. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $57.50 and a twelve month high of $77.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $457.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.07 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hexcel will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 53.8% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 30.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank acquired a new position in Hexcel during the third quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

