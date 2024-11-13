Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Here’s Why

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.56 and last traded at $22.56. 436 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hikma Pharmaceuticals
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.5 %
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Hikma Pharmaceuticals
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Rocket Lab is the Right Stock for the Right Time
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- SoundHound AI Will Advance By Triple Digits in 2025: Here’s Why
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Celsius Holdings: Big Drop, Big Opportunity? Analysts Say Yes
Receive News & Ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hikma Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.