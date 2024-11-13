Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Stock Price Down 4.5% – Here’s Why

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.56 and last traded at $22.56. 436 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 4.5 %

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.27 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment provides generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

Further Reading

