Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.52-0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $685-705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $747.35 million. Hillenbrand also updated its FY25 guidance to $2.80-3.15 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $54.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Hillenbrand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hillenbrand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand Price Performance

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

Hillenbrand stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.24. The company had a trading volume of 298,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,834. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.43. Hillenbrand has a 1 year low of $25.11 and a 1 year high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2225 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is -30.27%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.