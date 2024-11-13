Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Lowered to Market Perform Rating by Hovde Group

Hovde Group downgraded shares of Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Hovde Group currently has $54.50 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $53.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Raymond James upgraded Home Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

HBCP stock opened at $50.69 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.09. The company has a market cap of $409.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Home Bancorp has a 52 week low of $33.30 and a 52 week high of $52.39.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.21. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $34.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.10 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Home Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 28th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Home Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 531.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,289 shares of the bank’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 29.3% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 22,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 26,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Home Bancorp by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. 49.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

