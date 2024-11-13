Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Holdings Lowered by D Orazio & Associates Inc.

D Orazio & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Equity Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Honda Motor by 1.6% in the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,061,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,459,000 after acquiring an additional 33,067 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Honda Motor by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 442,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,265,000 after purchasing an additional 41,216 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Honda Motor by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Honda Motor by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 281,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 9,978 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the second quarter valued at $8,635,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Honda Motor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:HMC traded down $0.79 on Wednesday, hitting $25.80. 504,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 897,784. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $25.57 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.43). Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $36.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.