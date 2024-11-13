Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simmons Bank lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.9% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,553 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,695,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 6,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 952,108 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $196,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 553,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $114,466,000 after purchasing an additional 18,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,451,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Honeywell International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Baird R W cut shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $248.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.73.

Honeywell International Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $233.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.16. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.71 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.88%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

