Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Position Lessened by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 139,719 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,923 shares during the period. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 19.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 4,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 30,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, TCW Group Inc. raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 20,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $99,600.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 558,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,615,217.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Barclays raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Baird R W lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.09.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.03. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $10.10 and a 1-year high of $17.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.25.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.62%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

