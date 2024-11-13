Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

Hurco Companies Price Performance

NASDAQ HURC opened at $21.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.10. Hurco Companies has a one year low of $14.82 and a one year high of $28.20.

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Hurco Companies had a negative net margin of 6.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $42.65 million during the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hurco Companies

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hurco Companies

In other Hurco Companies news, major shareholder Polar Asset Management Partner sold 24,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $546,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 806,943 shares in the company, valued at $18,156,217.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hurco Companies stock. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hurco Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HURC – Free Report) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 31,026 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 3.33% of Hurco Companies worth $4,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

About Hurco Companies

Hurco Companies, Inc, an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. Its principal products include general-purpose computerized machine tools, including vertical and horizontal machining centers, turning centers, and toolroom machines.

