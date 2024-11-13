HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.30, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a positive return on equity of 0.29%. HUYA’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

HUYA stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,083,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,019. HUYA has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $6.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on HUYA shares. Bank of America lowered HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.80 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of HUYA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.70 price target on shares of HUYA in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.40 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HUYA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.93.

About HUYA

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

